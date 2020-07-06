---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96747a60a0 ---- Well Kept Spacious Town Home Remodeled in 2015 With New Kitchen Granite/Cabinets/SS Appliances/Custom Tile Baths and More*Ceramic Tile Floors in the Eat in Kitchen and Formal Dining Area*Hardwood Floors Cover the Living Room with Access to Fenced Rear/Deck*Spacious Master Suite with Ample Closet Space*Finished Rec Room in Basement with Ceramic Tile Floors and Bonus Room*Quarterly Pest Service Included*Community Pool*NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9194 Landgreen St have any available units?
9194 Landgreen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9194 Landgreen St have?
Some of 9194 Landgreen St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9194 Landgreen St currently offering any rent specials?
9194 Landgreen St is not currently offering any rent specials.