All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9194 Landgreen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9194 Landgreen St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

9194 Landgreen St

9194 Landgreen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

9194 Landgreen Street, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96747a60a0 ---- Well Kept Spacious Town Home Remodeled in 2015 With New Kitchen Granite/Cabinets/SS Appliances/Custom Tile Baths and More*Ceramic Tile Floors in the Eat in Kitchen and Formal Dining Area*Hardwood Floors Cover the Living Room with Access to Fenced Rear/Deck*Spacious Master Suite with Ample Closet Space*Finished Rec Room in Basement with Ceramic Tile Floors and Bonus Room*Quarterly Pest Service Included*Community Pool*NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9194 Landgreen St have any available units?
9194 Landgreen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9194 Landgreen St have?
Some of 9194 Landgreen St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9194 Landgreen St currently offering any rent specials?
9194 Landgreen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9194 Landgreen St pet-friendly?
No, 9194 Landgreen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9194 Landgreen St offer parking?
No, 9194 Landgreen St does not offer parking.
Does 9194 Landgreen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9194 Landgreen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9194 Landgreen St have a pool?
Yes, 9194 Landgreen St has a pool.
Does 9194 Landgreen St have accessible units?
No, 9194 Landgreen St does not have accessible units.
Does 9194 Landgreen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9194 Landgreen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9194 Landgreen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9194 Landgreen St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd
Manassas, VA 20111
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Dog Friendly Apartments
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America