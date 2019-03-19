Rent Calculator
20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE
20441 Tappahannock Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
20441 Tappahannock Place, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedrooms, One Bath Basement Apartment, Full Kitchen and Laundry. Lots of Natural lights.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have any available units?
20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lowes Island, VA
.
Is 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lowes Island
.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE offer parking?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
