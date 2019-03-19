All apartments in Lowes Island
Find more places like 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowes Island, VA
/
20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE

20441 Tappahannock Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lowes Island
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20441 Tappahannock Place, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedrooms, One Bath Basement Apartment, Full Kitchen and Laundry. Lots of Natural lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have any available units?
20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
Is 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE offer parking?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20441 TAPPAHANNOCK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lowes Island 3 BedroomsLowes Island Apartments with Balcony
Lowes Island Apartments with GymLowes Island Apartments with Parking
Lowes Island Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia