45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE

Make this retreat yours today! Want to feel like you're away from it all, while being right next to it all? This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home was just built this year! Barely used as an AirBnb, the owner is now looking for the first long term tenants. This beautiful contemporary lets in lots of natural light, and no expense was spared on the finishes. New stainless steel appliances, stunning hard woods, luxury granite, and an oversized rain faucet shower, this is a heavenly luxury chalet here in Sterling. Very close to Dulles international with direct access to route 7 and route 28, great for commuting. Rent it furnished today! Inventory like this doesn't come up often, don't miss out! Can be rented with the pictured furnishings for an additional $150 a month