Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE

45410 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

45410 Lakeside Drive, Loudoun County, VA 20165

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Make this retreat yours today! Want to feel like you're away from it all, while being right next to it all? This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home was just built this year! Barely used as an AirBnb, the owner is now looking for the first long term tenants. This beautiful contemporary lets in lots of natural light, and no expense was spared on the finishes. New stainless steel appliances, stunning hard woods, luxury granite, and an oversized rain faucet shower, this is a heavenly luxury chalet here in Sterling. Very close to Dulles international with direct access to route 7 and route 28, great for commuting. Rent it furnished today! Inventory like this doesn't come up often, don't miss out! Can be rented with the pictured furnishings for an additional $150 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE have any available units?
45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 45410 LAKESIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
