22 Apartments for rent in Charles Town, WV📍
Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1136 sqft
Prime location in Charles Town close to shopping and dining. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, A/C, bathtub and dishwasher. Community features a business center, pool and gym.
84 DAVIS STREET
84 Davis Street, Charles Town, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2080 sqft
LARGE END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS, MASTER SUITE HAS SOAKING TUB WITH SEPARATE SHOWER. DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. FINISHED REC ROOM IN THE BASEMENT.. NO PETS
105 E CONGRESS STREET
105 East Congress Street, Charles Town, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1610 sqft
House will be ready to show May 27.
620 MORDINGTON AVENUE
620 Mordington Avenue, Charles Town, WV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
578 sqft
Conveniently located to all commuter routes! This cozy lower level 1 bedroom, 1 bath efficiency apartment is available immediately. A great value with all utilities included (electric, water, sewer, cable, internet, trash removal, lawn service).
34 STANDISH COURT
34 Standish Ct, Jefferson County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1258 sqft
Affordable duplex in Tuscawilla Hills community on the outskirts of downtown Charles Town. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar and and laundry/pantry room w/ shelving. Upstairs offers two spacious bedrooms w/ updated full bathroom.
300 E FIFTH AVE
300 East 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Spacious End unit townhome. Features 3 fully finished levels.
13 FUZZY TAIL
13 Fuzzy Trail Drive, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2056 sqft
Awesome location, awesome price. Great 3 bedroom townhouse in Briar Run. Close to everything. This will not last long.
338 OAK LEE
338 Oak Lee Drive, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 338 OAK LEE in Ranson. View photos, descriptions and more!
191 WRENS VIEW
191 Wrens View Lane, Shannondale, WV
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
6168 sqft
Feel right at home in this almost 6200 sqft BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY CUSTOM 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home.
34389 CHARLES TOWN PIKE
34389 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for that private home in the woods? You've found it. Available with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath with den, wall-to-wall carpet, washer, dryer, large front porch and shed. Rent includes lawn care but tenant pays electric and propane.
35972 Charles Town Pk
35972 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
Studio
$1,800
10890 sqft
PERFECT FOR ROADSIDE STAND - This 1/4 acre corner lot offers the perfect spot for your mobile roadside business. A commercial street light is on this lot to keep it usable day and night.
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd
1372 Shepherds Mill Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd Available 08/01/20 Private Living in Berryville! - Private living in farm house in Berryville. Main level bath &bedroom, washer and dryer, pets are case by case, application online @ ppi.rent. Affordable! (RLNE5817410)
1433 STRINGTOWN ROAD
1433 Stringtown Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2646 sqft
"Cedar Grove" - Turn-key horse farm on 7 open acres with fully renovated circa 1820's farmhouse with no details spared! Gleaming heart pine floors, granite countertops, high-end appliances, 4 gas fireplaces and fully updated heating & cooling.
44 DWIGHT COURT
44 Dwight Court, Berkeley County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Spacious split level home sits in convenient location to the VA Center, Coast Guard , IRS, and minutes to Rte. 9. Home offers two master suites. Fully equipped kitchen w/ sile stone island open to living room. Laminate flooring throughout.
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
212 MOORE DRIVE
212 Moore Drive, Berryville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1107 sqft
Charming 3 beds/1.5 bath TH fully with bay window overlooking the front yard and fully fenced level yard on a cul-de-sac with no through street.
18942 SANDYHOOK ROAD
18942 Sandy Hook Road, Sandy Hook, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1248 sqft
3 bed 2 full bath rental overlooking the Potomac River just minutes from Purcellville, Loudoun County in one direction and Brunswick MD and shopping in the other direction.
35682 MCLEAN COURT
35682 Mclean Court, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2842 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Detached Home With Open Floor Plan & 2 Car Garage in a Private Cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors in Main Level, Large Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Upgraded 42" Cabinets & Butlers Pantry. Family Room With Fireplace.
37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD
37291 Branchriver Road, Loudoun County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2151 sqft
Enjoy a taste of history in this updated country home with a rambling stream. Original home built as a log cabin in the late 1700s using trees cleared from the property.
28 SHEPHERD VILLAGE CIR
28 Shepherd Village Cir, Jefferson County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright new end-unit townhome a short walk to downtown Shepherdstown. Open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen with abundant windows, insulated cellular top-down shades, vaulted ceilings and two skylights.
308 E MAIN STREET
308 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2187 sqft
1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island.
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
