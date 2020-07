Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Great home with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Large kitchen with center island and gas cooktop. Open family room off kitchen with gas fireplace. Lots of windows and light. Huge luxury master bath. Walk to community center and pool. Close to shopping and major routes. No smoking, must have good credit. Thanks.