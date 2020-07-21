All apartments in Loudoun County
Find more places like 43115 Candlewick Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun County, VA
/
43115 Candlewick Square
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

43115 Candlewick Square

43115 Candlewick Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

43115 Candlewick Square, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly painted and carpeted, spacious TH w brand new kitchen! - Bright and Sunny TH with bay windows. FRESHLY PAINTED, GORGEOUS NEW BERBER CARPETS, & BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Spacious fridge, gas range, granite counter tops, & hardwood floors. 3 levels of finished living space w 4BR/3.5 BA. Bonus features include rec room and fireplace. Beautiful and vibrant Potomac Station community has plenty of amenities including pool and tennis and minutes away from shopping and dining options galore. Easy access to Routes 7 and 15 and the Dulles Greenway. Pets considered on case by case basis. No smoking permitted in unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2309125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43115 Candlewick Square have any available units?
43115 Candlewick Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 43115 Candlewick Square have?
Some of 43115 Candlewick Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43115 Candlewick Square currently offering any rent specials?
43115 Candlewick Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43115 Candlewick Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 43115 Candlewick Square is pet friendly.
Does 43115 Candlewick Square offer parking?
No, 43115 Candlewick Square does not offer parking.
Does 43115 Candlewick Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43115 Candlewick Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43115 Candlewick Square have a pool?
Yes, 43115 Candlewick Square has a pool.
Does 43115 Candlewick Square have accessible units?
No, 43115 Candlewick Square does not have accessible units.
Does 43115 Candlewick Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 43115 Candlewick Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43115 Candlewick Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 43115 Candlewick Square does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq
Broadlands, VA 20148
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter
Moorefield Station, VA 20148
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACharles Town, WVLansdowne, VAPurcellville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VABroadlands, VABrunswick, MDUrbana, MDSugarland Run, VAOakton, VAGreenbriar, VAFair Lakes, VAChantilly, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia