43084 LITTLE ANGEL COURT

No in-person showings allowed while home is occupied due to COVID-19. Photos available in listing and videos available upon request to Listing Agent. Contact Listing Agent for more information. Stunning 5 BR/4.5 bath in Elysian Heights. Quiet col-de-sac. 2 car gar plus large driveway. Gourmet kitchen. Gas fireplace. Huge Master suite with his & hers walk-in closets, luxury bath, double vanities, soak tub & shower. Every bedroom has an attached bathroom! Laundry on bedroom level. Finished basement. No smokers, pets case-by-case. Community pool, tot lot & tennis courts. Mark Train perfect for commuters. Available June 1, 2020.