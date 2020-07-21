40421 Diggins Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage hot tub

Premium lot with picturesque views of water and mountain* Five bedrooms all to include full baths with custom tile work* MBA luxurious spa like to include full soaking tub and steam shower with multiple shower heads* Master suite with balcony overlooking water *Three car side load garage* Large gourmet kitchen with eating area in breakfast room*Marble foyer* Access elevator from every floor