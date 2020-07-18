All apartments in Loudoun County
Find more places like 39465 Snickersville Tpke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun County, VA
/
39465 Snickersville Tpke
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

39465 Snickersville Tpke

39465 Snickersville Turnpike · (803) 920-0213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39465 Snickersville Turnpike, Loudoun County, VA 20117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39465 Snickersville Tpke · Avail. Sep 1

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
39465 Snickersville Tpke Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR, 2BA cottage in the rolling hills of rarely available Middleburg - Charming cottage in the rolling hills of Middleburg. Quaint 2 bedroom cottage with hardwood floors, deck and beautiful sunsets to watch.Tenant will share driveway with rental home on same property. Tenants will not have access to barn, pasture section of the property, surrounding parking area or rental home*Barn will be used for event facility staring Fall 2020*Cottage has separate entrance and driveway and is secluded from events facility. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawncare*Tenant responsible for Gas, Power & Internet*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 9.1.20*Professional Photos to be taken upon on 8.28.20*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE5899924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39465 Snickersville Tpke have any available units?
39465 Snickersville Tpke has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39465 Snickersville Tpke have?
Some of 39465 Snickersville Tpke's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39465 Snickersville Tpke currently offering any rent specials?
39465 Snickersville Tpke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39465 Snickersville Tpke pet-friendly?
Yes, 39465 Snickersville Tpke is pet friendly.
Does 39465 Snickersville Tpke offer parking?
Yes, 39465 Snickersville Tpke offers parking.
Does 39465 Snickersville Tpke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39465 Snickersville Tpke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39465 Snickersville Tpke have a pool?
No, 39465 Snickersville Tpke does not have a pool.
Does 39465 Snickersville Tpke have accessible units?
No, 39465 Snickersville Tpke does not have accessible units.
Does 39465 Snickersville Tpke have units with dishwashers?
No, 39465 Snickersville Tpke does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39465 Snickersville Tpke have units with air conditioning?
No, 39465 Snickersville Tpke does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 39465 Snickersville Tpke?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr
Dulles Town Center, VA 20166
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACharles Town, WVLansdowne, VAPurcellville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VABroadlands, VABrunswick, MDUrbana, MDSugarland Run, VAOakton, VAGreenbriar, VAFair Lakes, VAChantilly, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity