39465 Snickersville Tpke Available 09/01/20 Charming 2BR, 2BA cottage in the rolling hills of rarely available Middleburg - Charming cottage in the rolling hills of Middleburg. Quaint 2 bedroom cottage with hardwood floors, deck and beautiful sunsets to watch.Tenant will share driveway with rental home on same property. Tenants will not have access to barn, pasture section of the property, surrounding parking area or rental home*Barn will be used for event facility staring Fall 2020*Cottage has separate entrance and driveway and is secluded from events facility. Rent includes Water, Sewer, Trash & Lawncare*Tenant responsible for Gas, Power & Internet*AVAILABLE FOR LEASE 9.1.20*Professional Photos to be taken upon on 8.28.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



