Beautiful SFH home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Luxury master suite with elegant bathroom. Main floor has den/library. The kitchen features an island, gas cook top, the family room has a fireplace perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Large deck with large back yard. Enjoy great community amenities such as swimming pool, tennis, play ground, basketball court, walking trail and more. Welcome home!