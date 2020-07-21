21951 KEVERNE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home on cul-de-sac in a peaceful neighborhood only minutes from Brambleton Town Center! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, .2 acre lot with nearby amenities in sought after Martin's Chase. Main level features hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with a separate breakfast room, interior entry from two car garage, family room, separate living room or office space, and a separate dining room with butler's pantry. Laundry room located on upper level. OPTION TO RENT ENTIRE HOME including a fully finished basement with full kitchen and separate table space, bedroom, full bath, living area, laundry room with washer/dryer, and additional bonus room for $3100/month; option to rent the home fully furnished for an additional monthly amount.