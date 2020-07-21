All apartments in Loudoun County
21951 KEVERNE CT
21951 KEVERNE CT

21951 Keverne Court · No Longer Available
21951 Keverne Court, Loudoun County, VA 20148

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac in a peaceful neighborhood only minutes from Brambleton Town Center! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, .2 acre lot with nearby amenities in sought after Martin's Chase. Main level features hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with a separate breakfast room, interior entry from two car garage, family room, separate living room or office space, and a separate dining room with butler's pantry. Laundry room located on upper level. OPTION TO RENT ENTIRE HOME including a fully finished basement with full kitchen and separate table space, bedroom, full bath, living area, laundry room with washer/dryer, and additional bonus room for $3100/month; option to rent the home fully furnished for an additional monthly amount.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 21951 KEVERNE CT have any available units?
21951 KEVERNE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 21951 KEVERNE CT have?
Some of 21951 KEVERNE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21951 KEVERNE CT currently offering any rent specials?
21951 KEVERNE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21951 KEVERNE CT pet-friendly?
No, 21951 KEVERNE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 21951 KEVERNE CT offer parking?
Yes, 21951 KEVERNE CT offers parking.
Does 21951 KEVERNE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21951 KEVERNE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21951 KEVERNE CT have a pool?
No, 21951 KEVERNE CT does not have a pool.
Does 21951 KEVERNE CT have accessible units?
No, 21951 KEVERNE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 21951 KEVERNE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21951 KEVERNE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 21951 KEVERNE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21951 KEVERNE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
