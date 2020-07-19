All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ

18400 Lanier Island Square · No Longer Available
Location

18400 Lanier Island Square, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Beautiful home in sought after River Creek with 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a 2 car garage situated on a premium lot backing to the 13th Fairway. Open floor plan. Kitchen with high end marble counter tops. Finished basement with full washer and dryer and kitchenette. Large bedrooms. Beautiful views of pond and forest! Hardwood floors installed upstairs in 2016. Community amenities include club house, tennis courts, pool and walking trails. Convenient to all commuter routes and minutes to downtown Leesburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ have any available units?
18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ have?
Some of 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ currently offering any rent specials?
18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ pet-friendly?
No, 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ offer parking?
Yes, 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ offers parking.
Does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ have a pool?
Yes, 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ has a pool.
Does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ have accessible units?
No, 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
