18400 LANIER ISLAND SQ

Beautiful home in sought after River Creek with 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a 2 car garage situated on a premium lot backing to the 13th Fairway. Open floor plan. Kitchen with high end marble counter tops. Finished basement with full washer and dryer and kitchenette. Large bedrooms. Beautiful views of pond and forest! Hardwood floors installed upstairs in 2016. Community amenities include club house, tennis courts, pool and walking trails. Convenient to all commuter routes and minutes to downtown Leesburg.