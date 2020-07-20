18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Please contact Owner directly to direct all showings ( Arshad Khan 703-439-7404) For Rent is a gorgeous 3 level Townhouse with 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bath located in River Creek. Conveniently close to the golf course. Check out all these updates in this spacious, light filled townhouse in the Northlake community in Leesburg! Upgraded Stainless steel appliances. Two gas fireplaces. You just have to move in. Super convenient location to Wegmans, Outlet Malls, Costco, and Target all within 5 minutes!! Located close to route 7 and 10 minutes from the 267 toll road. I love that this home is walking distance to our awesome community pool with a beach entry, plus the playground. A newly renovated clubhouse awaits you for lots of great social events. We love the location! The custom office area off the master bedroom is a great added feature, as are the custom built ins in the master closet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Save energy costs with the google nest thermostat and the ring doorbell. Recently upgraded shower heads with rainfall shower.Please contact Owner directly to direct all showings ( Arshad Khan 703-439-7404)