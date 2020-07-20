All apartments in Loudoun County
18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE

18292 Tupelo Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18292 Tupelo Ridge Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Please contact Owner directly to direct all showings ( Arshad Khan 703-439-7404) For Rent is a gorgeous 3 level Townhouse with 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bath located in River Creek. Conveniently close to the golf course. Check out all these updates in this spacious, light filled townhouse in the Northlake community in Leesburg! Upgraded Stainless steel appliances. Two gas fireplaces. You just have to move in. Super convenient location to Wegmans, Outlet Malls, Costco, and Target all within 5 minutes!! Located close to route 7 and 10 minutes from the 267 toll road. I love that this home is walking distance to our awesome community pool with a beach entry, plus the playground. A newly renovated clubhouse awaits you for lots of great social events. We love the location! The custom office area off the master bedroom is a great added feature, as are the custom built ins in the master closet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Save energy costs with the google nest thermostat and the ring doorbell. Recently upgraded shower heads with rainfall shower.Please contact Owner directly to direct all showings ( Arshad Khan 703-439-7404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18292 TUPELO RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
