Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Gorgeous home in a great family-friendly neighborhood that has something for everyone! The home boasts a spacious backyard, great for hosting parties. And a comfy and grand interior ideal for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day of work. Just minutes from 3 major routes (15, 7 and 267) and all major shopping centers, only 45 minutes from DC. Come see this amazing home!