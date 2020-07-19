All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 501 Edmonton Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
501 Edmonton Terr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 Edmonton Terr

501 Edmonton Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

501 Edmonton Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
501 Edmonton Terr Available 03/01/19 Luxury End Unit Townhouse with 2 car garage! - Great end unit with extra windows for lots of light! Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances! Cherry hardwood on main level. Luxury master bath w/ soaking tub and separate shower! NO cats. NO SMOKING. LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE2891461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Edmonton Terr have any available units?
501 Edmonton Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 501 Edmonton Terr have?
Some of 501 Edmonton Terr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Edmonton Terr currently offering any rent specials?
501 Edmonton Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Edmonton Terr pet-friendly?
No, 501 Edmonton Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 501 Edmonton Terr offer parking?
Yes, 501 Edmonton Terr offers parking.
Does 501 Edmonton Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Edmonton Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Edmonton Terr have a pool?
No, 501 Edmonton Terr does not have a pool.
Does 501 Edmonton Terr have accessible units?
No, 501 Edmonton Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Edmonton Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Edmonton Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Edmonton Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Edmonton Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America