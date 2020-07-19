501 Edmonton Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
Amenities
Unit Amenities
501 Edmonton Terr Available 03/01/19 Luxury End Unit Townhouse with 2 car garage! - Great end unit with extra windows for lots of light! Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances! Cherry hardwood on main level. Luxury master bath w/ soaking tub and separate shower! NO cats. NO SMOKING. LB Application & LB Lease required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
