All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 457 Foxridge Dr. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
457 Foxridge Dr. SW
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

457 Foxridge Dr. SW

457 Foxridge Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

457 Foxridge Drive Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Foxridge 2 Bedroom Home in Cul-de-Sac - Nicely upgraded light and bright single family home nestled at end of cul-d-sac and backed by trees Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, family room with access to deck, large master bath with relaxing soaker tub with jets, dual vanities, large walk in closet, main floor laundry and direct access to 1 car attached garage. This home is located a block away from community pool.

Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by I-Phone or I-Pad app on BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St. Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
info@browncarrera.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4248196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW have any available units?
457 Foxridge Dr. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW have?
Some of 457 Foxridge Dr. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 Foxridge Dr. SW currently offering any rent specials?
457 Foxridge Dr. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 Foxridge Dr. SW pet-friendly?
No, 457 Foxridge Dr. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW offer parking?
Yes, 457 Foxridge Dr. SW offers parking.
Does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 457 Foxridge Dr. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW have a pool?
Yes, 457 Foxridge Dr. SW has a pool.
Does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW have accessible units?
No, 457 Foxridge Dr. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 457 Foxridge Dr. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 457 Foxridge Dr. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 457 Foxridge Dr. SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America