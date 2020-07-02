457 Foxridge Dr. SW

Amenities
Foxridge 2 Bedroom Home in Cul-de-Sac - Nicely upgraded light and bright single family home nestled at end of cul-d-sac and backed by trees Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, hardwood floors, family room with access to deck, large master bath with relaxing soaker tub with jets, dual vanities, large walk in closet, main floor laundry and direct access to 1 car attached garage. This home is located a block away from community pool.
Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by I-Phone or I-Pad app on BCRGO
Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St. Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
info@browncarrera.net
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4248196)