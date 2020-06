Amenities

Rare Opportunity to rent Front Row North King Street. Incredibly charming fully renovated 1920's Craftstyle Bungalow with everything down to the plumbing and electrical updated. Backyard is very spacious with flagstone patio and roughly a quarter of an acre of green space. Kitchen was completely renovated with Viking, Dacor and Miele appliances. Double ovens and Built-In Miele Coffee maker for Espresso and Cappuccinos at home! Original antique pine and oak hardwood floors throughout. Both full baths just updated within last few years using high quality finishes throughout. New tankless hot water installed a few months ago. Enjoy all of the parades, events, restaurants that Historic Leesburg has to offer. Fully furnished with luxury high quality furniture and bedding. Month to Month or Long Term.