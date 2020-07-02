All apartments in Leesburg
Leesburg, VA
1522 KINNAIRD TER NE
Last updated November 3 2019 at 2:02 AM

1522 KINNAIRD TER NE

1522 Kinnard Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Kinnard Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Wellington II End unit with 2800 sq.ft. 2-car garage; $100K in upgrades for truly luxurious living. Entry-level bedroom w/en-suite bath perfect as guest or nanny suite. Gleaming wood floors on entry and main living areas; Windows on 3 sides; Upper level features huge Master bedroom with luxury bath and large walk-in closet + 2 Additional roomy bedrooms on upper level; Laundry on BR level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE have any available units?
1522 KINNAIRD TER NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE have?
Some of 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE currently offering any rent specials?
1522 KINNAIRD TER NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE pet-friendly?
No, 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE offer parking?
Yes, 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE offers parking.
Does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE have a pool?
No, 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE does not have a pool.
Does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE have accessible units?
No, 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 KINNAIRD TER NE does not have units with air conditioning.

