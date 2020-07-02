1522 KINNAIRD TER NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Wellington II End unit with 2800 sq.ft. 2-car garage; $100K in upgrades for truly luxurious living. Entry-level bedroom w/en-suite bath perfect as guest or nanny suite. Gleaming wood floors on entry and main living areas; Windows on 3 sides; Upper level features huge Master bedroom with luxury bath and large walk-in closet + 2 Additional roomy bedrooms on upper level; Laundry on BR level.