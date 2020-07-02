1522 KINNAIRD TER NE

1522 Kinnard Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Fabulous Wellington II End unit with 2800 sq.ft. 2-car garage; $100K in upgrades for truly luxurious living. Entry-level bedroom w/en-suite bath perfect as guest or nanny suite. Gleaming wood floors on entry and main living areas; Windows on 3 sides; Upper level features huge Master bedroom with luxury bath and large walk-in closet + 2 Additional roomy bedrooms on upper level; Laundry on BR level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
