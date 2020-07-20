All apartments in Leesburg
129 Nottoway Street
129 Nottoway Street

129 Nottoway Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

129 Nottoway Street Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
129 Nottoway Street Available 05/01/19 Newly renovated home in desirable Leesburg - This wonderful 3 bed property, which is located close to downtown Leesburg, is busy being updated with a new kitchen, flooring and bathrooms so it will look it's best when you move in!

We can start showing the property from 4/15 but it will only be ready towards the end of April. Please get in touch if you'd like to schedule a showing or require any further information.

Property is owned and managed by Big T Properties.

(RLNE4810454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

