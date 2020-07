Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

LARGE END UNIT IN SOUGHT OUT NEIGHBORHOOD OF OAKLAWN. THIS SPACIOUS TOWNHOME OFFERS GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPGRADED CHERRY CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS WHICH OPENS UP TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. 3 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS AND UPPER LEVEL LAUNDRY. THE LOWER LEVEL OFFERS A REC ROOM, LARGE BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.