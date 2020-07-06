All apartments in Leesburg
119 Prospect Dr SW
119 Prospect Dr SW

119 Prospect Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

119 Prospect Drive Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175
Prospect Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brick 3 Bedroom Near Catoctin Elementary - Hidden Jewel in established Leesburg neighborhood - Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a spacious non-fenced lot with off street parking. Close to Loudoun County High School and Catoctin Elementary. Freshly painted interior with two working wood fireplaces, new carpet, and ample storage available in unfinished basement.

Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007

(RLNE3187652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

