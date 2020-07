Amenities

Spacious penthouse condo with many outstanding features. Living room with soaring ceiling, skylight and wood burning fireplace. Sunroom with five windows and large closet. Dining room with good wall space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and second closet en suite. Third bedroom can also be used a den. Kitchen has good counter space. ocated in neighborhood with swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.