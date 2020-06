Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Convenient location! Every inch of this home has been updated and upgraded... recessed lighting, stainless appliances, granite, updated baths, additional cabinets, new light fixtures, newer HVAC. Come and be amazed. Community has a pool, walking paths, outdoor tennis courts, tot lot, and is in walking distance to bus stops,shopping, dining, and all that down town Leesburg has to offer.