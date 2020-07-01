2627 REDCOAT DRIVE

Amenities

What a location! Short walk to Huntington metro station! Large 1 bedroom condo located in Huntington Club - ground level - laminate hardwood flooring, freshly painted, shows well. This unit is available fully furnished or all the furniture and other supplies can be removed. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City, MGM, downtown DC. All utilities included except phone/internet/cable. The community amenities include: outdoor pool, tennis court, fitness center, reserved parking and visitor spots. Rent includes al utilities included except (phone/internet/cable/phone).