Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

LARGEST UNIT IN H/C, YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE THE SPACE, 3BR,DEN W/BUILT INS,BATH AND HALF, WALK IN CLOSETS(3),TRULY LOTS OF SPACE, WOOD FLOORS, AND MORE. SELLER HAS PAID ASSESSMENT!! CONDO FEE COVERS ALL EXCEPT PHONE AND CABLE! THE METRO IS OUT YOUR FRONT DOOR. IT DOESN'T GET ANY EASIER. CALL AGENT FOR MORE INFO. PLEASE PARK IN A NON-NUMBERED SPACE! LAUNDRY IN BUILDING, EXTRA STORAGE TOO!