All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
2510 JAMAICA DRIVE
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

2510 JAMAICA DRIVE

2510 Jamaica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2510 Jamaica Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in Luxury in this one-of-a-kind Cape Cod walking distance to Huntington metro! The house has been completely remodeled in 2018 and has all the upgrades you could hope for: quartz counters w/ waterfall edge, LG appliances, custom tile, new baths, flooring, fixtures, ceiling fans, NEST system, all-in-one W/D & more! When you are not enjoying the open floorplan with designated dining area, office, or upstairs bedrooms (both with walk-in closet!), you can host a cook-out on your back patio or play with your pets in the fully fenced yard! 2510 Jamaica is situated perfectly between the Nation's Capital and Mount Vernon / Ft Belvoir, and is a quick 5-minute drive to Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor. If you want to leave your car at home just walk over to Huntington Station, which houses a Dunkin Donuts, Bob & Edith Diner, Tippy Taco, Post Office, and more. More conveniences, less commuting: the perfect living situation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE have any available units?
2510 JAMAICA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE have?
Some of 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 JAMAICA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2510 JAMAICA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MD
Temple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University