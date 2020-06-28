2510 JAMAICA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in Luxury in this one-of-a-kind Cape Cod walking distance to Huntington metro! The house has been completely remodeled in 2018 and has all the upgrades you could hope for: quartz counters w/ waterfall edge, LG appliances, custom tile, new baths, flooring, fixtures, ceiling fans, NEST system, all-in-one W/D & more! When you are not enjoying the open floorplan with designated dining area, office, or upstairs bedrooms (both with walk-in closet!), you can host a cook-out on your back patio or play with your pets in the fully fenced yard! 2510 Jamaica is situated perfectly between the Nation's Capital and Mount Vernon / Ft Belvoir, and is a quick 5-minute drive to Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor. If you want to leave your car at home just walk over to Huntington Station, which houses a Dunkin Donuts, Bob & Edith Diner, Tippy Taco, Post Office, and more. More conveniences, less commuting: the perfect living situation.