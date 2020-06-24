All apartments in Herndon
954 BARTON OAKS PLACE

954 Barton Oaks Place · No Longer Available
Location

954 Barton Oaks Place, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
WOW! Gorgeous townhome in Herndon. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated. Fantastic location close to the W&OD Trail, Herndon community center and commuter routes! Spacious outdoor, fenced yard with nice deck is the perfect place to sit and relax. Big screen TV and surround sound speakers in the family room will stay for your enjoyment. Parking is a breeze with a dedicated driveway and plenty of street parking. Credit & background check for all occupants 18 years+. Must have great credit and verifiable income 3x's the rent. Must have great credit. Sorry, no co-signers, no vouchers/Section 8 at this time. Do not miss out! This will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE have any available units?
954 BARTON OAKS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE have?
Some of 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
954 BARTON OAKS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE offers parking.
Does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE have a pool?
No, 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 954 BARTON OAKS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
