954 BARTON OAKS PLACE

WOW! Gorgeous townhome in Herndon. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms have been updated. Fantastic location close to the W&OD Trail, Herndon community center and commuter routes! Spacious outdoor, fenced yard with nice deck is the perfect place to sit and relax. Big screen TV and surround sound speakers in the family room will stay for your enjoyment. Parking is a breeze with a dedicated driveway and plenty of street parking. Credit & background check for all occupants 18 years+. Must have great credit and verifiable income 3x's the rent. Must have great credit. Sorry, no co-signers, no vouchers/Section 8 at this time. Do not miss out! This will go fast.