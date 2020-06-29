Rent Calculator
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
944 PARK AVE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
944 PARK AVE
944 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
944 Park Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit town home. Close to downtown Herndon and the soon to open Herndon Metro. Remodeled with updated bathrooms, fresh paint and new modern flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 944 PARK AVE have any available units?
944 PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Herndon, VA
.
What amenities does 944 PARK AVE have?
Some of 944 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 944 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
944 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 944 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Herndon
.
Does 944 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 944 PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 944 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 944 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 944 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 944 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 944 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
