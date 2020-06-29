906 Monroe St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home in Herndon - Renter's Warehouse is thrilled to present this spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home with large yard. Tucked away among mature trees in the heart of Herndon. This home boasts a Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are fully remodeled. Over a quarter acre lot with fully fenced in yard and patio with lawn care provided. Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Walking distance to historic Herndon, shops, fine dining and Elementary School. Close to route 7, Dulles Airport, and public transportation. No cats. Dogs on case by case basis. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call 571.239.0553 to schedule a viewing!



No Cats Allowed



