Herndon, VA
906 Monroe St.
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

906 Monroe St.

906 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 Monroe Street, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Charming 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home in Herndon - Renter's Warehouse is thrilled to present this spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home with large yard. Tucked away among mature trees in the heart of Herndon. This home boasts a Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Both bathrooms are fully remodeled. Over a quarter acre lot with fully fenced in yard and patio with lawn care provided. Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout. Walking distance to historic Herndon, shops, fine dining and Elementary School. Close to route 7, Dulles Airport, and public transportation. No cats. Dogs on case by case basis. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call 571.239.0553 to schedule a viewing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5152239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Monroe St. have any available units?
906 Monroe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 906 Monroe St. have?
Some of 906 Monroe St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Monroe St. currently offering any rent specials?
906 Monroe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Monroe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Monroe St. is pet friendly.
Does 906 Monroe St. offer parking?
No, 906 Monroe St. does not offer parking.
Does 906 Monroe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Monroe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Monroe St. have a pool?
No, 906 Monroe St. does not have a pool.
Does 906 Monroe St. have accessible units?
No, 906 Monroe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Monroe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Monroe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Monroe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Monroe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
