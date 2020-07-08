704 BRUCE COURT

Amenities

Upgraded single family home in nice cul-de-sac in Herndon. Newer baths, kitchen, paint,carpets and refinished wood flooring.Large rec room with fireplace. 5th bedroom is small - more like a den. Off street parking. Wonderful deck off dining room to a large fenced in yard with large shed.$400 pet fee/per pet-case by case. Limit 2, weight under 25lbs. Pics are from before curr tenants.Approx 2,190 sq/ft inc bsmt. Avail 07/01. IMPORTANT - DUE TO COVID SHOWING OF HOME ONLY PERMITTED WHEN APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED FOR THE HOME. Video link of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdmfS9Gjz_A