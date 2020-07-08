All apartments in Herndon
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

704 BRUCE COURT

704 Bruce Court · No Longer Available
Location

704 Bruce Court, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Upgraded single family home in nice cul-de-sac in Herndon. Newer baths, kitchen, paint,carpets and refinished wood flooring.Large rec room with fireplace. 5th bedroom is small - more like a den. Off street parking. Wonderful deck off dining room to a large fenced in yard with large shed.$400 pet fee/per pet-case by case. Limit 2, weight under 25lbs. Pics are from before curr tenants.Approx 2,190 sq/ft inc bsmt. Avail 07/01. IMPORTANT - DUE TO COVID SHOWING OF HOME ONLY PERMITTED WHEN APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED FOR THE HOME. Video link of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdmfS9Gjz_A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 BRUCE COURT have any available units?
704 BRUCE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 704 BRUCE COURT have?
Some of 704 BRUCE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 BRUCE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
704 BRUCE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 BRUCE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 BRUCE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 704 BRUCE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 704 BRUCE COURT offers parking.
Does 704 BRUCE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 BRUCE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 BRUCE COURT have a pool?
No, 704 BRUCE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 704 BRUCE COURT have accessible units?
No, 704 BRUCE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 704 BRUCE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 BRUCE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 BRUCE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 BRUCE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

