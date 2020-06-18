All apartments in Herndon
Find more places like 129 ANTHEM AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herndon, VA
/
129 ANTHEM AVENUE
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

129 ANTHEM AVENUE

129 Anthem Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herndon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

129 Anthem Avenue, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious end-unit luxury townhouse on the W&OD Trail only a quarter mile to the historic center of Herndon with shops and restaurants. Open floorplan, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and recessed lighting throughout main level. Gourmet eat-in kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, and large pantry. Two-sided fireplace in family room also opens to beautiful 27x8 foot balcony with electronic awning. Upper floor has master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and en-suite bath with soaking tub and shower and two separate vanities with sinks. Two additional bedrooms and full hall bath, and separate laundry room complete the upper floor. Ground floor has an additional bedroom with full bath and walkout porch. Huge three-car garage. No yard to maintain. Electronic awning, garage refrigerator, TV in office, TV in lower bedroom, and two cabinets and metal shelves in garage included as-is. Available August 13

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE have any available units?
129 ANTHEM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE have?
Some of 129 ANTHEM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 ANTHEM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
129 ANTHEM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 ANTHEM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 129 ANTHEM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herndon.
Does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 129 ANTHEM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 ANTHEM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 129 ANTHEM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 129 ANTHEM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 ANTHEM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 ANTHEM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 ANTHEM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road
Herndon, VA 20171
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct
Herndon, VA 20170
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way
Herndon, VA 20170
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St
Herndon, VA 20170
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln
Herndon, VA 20171
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way
Herndon, VA 20170
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way
Herndon, VA 20171
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr
Herndon, VA 20171

Similar Pages

Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms
Herndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Dog Friendly Apartments
Herndon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia