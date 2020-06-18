129 ANTHEM AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious end-unit luxury townhouse on the W&OD Trail only a quarter mile to the historic center of Herndon with shops and restaurants. Open floorplan, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and recessed lighting throughout main level. Gourmet eat-in kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, and large pantry. Two-sided fireplace in family room also opens to beautiful 27x8 foot balcony with electronic awning. Upper floor has master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and en-suite bath with soaking tub and shower and two separate vanities with sinks. Two additional bedrooms and full hall bath, and separate laundry room complete the upper floor. Ground floor has an additional bedroom with full bath and walkout porch. Huge three-car garage. No yard to maintain. Electronic awning, garage refrigerator, TV in office, TV in lower bedroom, and two cabinets and metal shelves in garage included as-is. Available August 13