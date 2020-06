Amenities

STUNNING! 3 Level, 3 Bed, 3 1/2 Bath TH just painted, sparkling hardwoods, 2 yr HVAC-roof, replacement windows, newer carpets just cleaned, granite counters, bright and spacious and ready to move in. W/O Basement backing to trees and open common area. In the heart of Herndon, next to Community Center and Golf Course. Minutes to Fairfax County Parkway, Rt 28 and Rt 66. AVAILABLE JULY 1st.