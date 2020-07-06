1079 Knight Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool

Lovely townhome located in the heart of Herndon - Property Id: 262421



****Virtual tour available here: https://youtu.be/CP2EnmIKBFg****



Lovely 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom townhome on Knight Lane in Herndon, VA, available immediately. Recently remodeled with new carpet and bath fixtures.



-Corner Lot

-Spacious Fenced Backyard

-Fireplace

-Washer & Dryer

-Pool and Playground



-3 blocks from W&OD Trail - Great for exercise or commuting!

-3 blocks from Herndon Centennial Golf Course

-4 blocks from Braedy Park & Herndon Community Center

-Near New Herndon Metro Station

-Near Herndon Monroe Park & Ride Lot

-Near Herndon Fortnightly Library

-Near Dulles Toll Road

-Near to Multiple Shopping Centers



Rent for $1900 plus utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262421

