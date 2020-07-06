All apartments in Herndon
1079 Knight Ln

1079 Knight Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1079 Knight Lane, Herndon, VA 20170

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Lovely townhome located in the heart of Herndon - Property Id: 262421

****Virtual tour available here: https://youtu.be/CP2EnmIKBFg****

Lovely 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom townhome on Knight Lane in Herndon, VA, available immediately. Recently remodeled with new carpet and bath fixtures.

-Corner Lot
-Spacious Fenced Backyard
-Fireplace
-Washer & Dryer
-Pool and Playground

-3 blocks from W&OD Trail - Great for exercise or commuting!
-3 blocks from Herndon Centennial Golf Course
-4 blocks from Braedy Park & Herndon Community Center
-Near New Herndon Metro Station
-Near Herndon Monroe Park & Ride Lot
-Near Herndon Fortnightly Library
-Near Dulles Toll Road
-Near to Multiple Shopping Centers

Rent for $1900 plus utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262421
Property Id 262421

(RLNE5705732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 Knight Ln have any available units?
1079 Knight Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herndon, VA.
What amenities does 1079 Knight Ln have?
Some of 1079 Knight Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 Knight Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1079 Knight Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 Knight Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1079 Knight Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1079 Knight Ln offer parking?
No, 1079 Knight Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1079 Knight Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1079 Knight Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 Knight Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1079 Knight Ln has a pool.
Does 1079 Knight Ln have accessible units?
No, 1079 Knight Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 Knight Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 Knight Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1079 Knight Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1079 Knight Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

