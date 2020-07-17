Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 3118 Friars Walk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
3118 Friars Walk Lane
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3118 Friars Walk Lane
3118 Friars Walk Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3118 Friars Walk Lane, Henrico County, VA 23059
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths basement townhouse in sought after neighborhood of west end. Available for rent immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3118 Friars Walk Lane have any available units?
3118 Friars Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henrico County, VA
.
What amenities does 3118 Friars Walk Lane have?
Some of 3118 Friars Walk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3118 Friars Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3118 Friars Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3118 Friars Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3118 Friars Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henrico County
.
Does 3118 Friars Walk Lane offer parking?
No, 3118 Friars Walk Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3118 Friars Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3118 Friars Walk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3118 Friars Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 3118 Friars Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3118 Friars Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 3118 Friars Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3118 Friars Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3118 Friars Walk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3118 Friars Walk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3118 Friars Walk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23230
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr
Short Pump, VA 23233
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr
Richmond, VA 23294
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St
Henrico County, VA 23294
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA 23223
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr
Richmond, VA 23229
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir
Sandston, VA 23150
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VA
Newport News, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Petersburg, VA
Suffolk, VA
Chester, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Short Pump, VA
Colonial Heights, VA
Hopewell, VA
Glen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VA
Bon Air, VA
Manchester, VA
Meadowbrook, VA
Ashland, VA
Brandermill, VA
Tuckahoe, VA
Wyndham, VA
Rockwood, VA
Innsbrook, VA
Dumbarton, VA
Lakeside, VA
Sandston, VA
East Highland Park, VA
Bellwood, VA
Prince George, VA
Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
King George, VA
Colonial Beach, VA
Falmouth, VA
Lake of the Woods, VA
Dahlgren, VA
Lake Monticello, VA
Stafford Courthouse, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Richmond
College of William and Mary
Christopher Newport University
J Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington