Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled in a tree-lined west end community, just moments from historic downtown Richmond, VA, Staples Mill Townhomes is a peaceful rental community set on 30 tree-filled acres with easy access to I-64 and I-95. Known for good schools and open spaces, this corner of Henrico County offers close proximity to great dining and shopping. Swim in the sparkling pool, play tennis, picnic with your family, or enjoy quiet time on your private patio in your one, two or three-bedroom townhome.Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. Come in and discover why Staples Mill Townhomes is a great place to call home!