Staples Mill Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Staples Mill Townhomes

4100 Townhouse Rd · (804) 258-4765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA 23228
Dumbarton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4131C · Avail. Aug 19

$904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4106J · Avail. Sep 2

$928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4120C · Avail. Aug 26

$954

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4107D · Avail. now

$1,446

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Staples Mill Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Nestled in a tree-lined west end community, just moments from historic downtown Richmond, VA, Staples Mill Townhomes is a peaceful rental community set on 30 tree-filled acres with easy access to I-64 and I-95. Known for good schools and open spaces, this corner of Henrico County offers close proximity to great dining and shopping. Swim in the sparkling pool, play tennis, picnic with your family, or enjoy quiet time on your private patio in your one, two or three-bedroom townhome.Our professional management and 24-hour maintenance teams work together to give our residents the service they deserve. Come in and discover why Staples Mill Townhomes is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 reservation fee
Additional: Trash fee: $7.5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2 Pet Max.
rent: $35/month for one pet; $50/month for two pets
restrictions: 80 lb max. Breed Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Staples Mill Townhomes have any available units?
Staples Mill Townhomes has 9 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does Staples Mill Townhomes have?
Some of Staples Mill Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Staples Mill Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Staples Mill Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Staples Mill Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Staples Mill Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Staples Mill Townhomes offer parking?
No, Staples Mill Townhomes does not offer parking.
Does Staples Mill Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Staples Mill Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Staples Mill Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Staples Mill Townhomes has a pool.
Does Staples Mill Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Staples Mill Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Staples Mill Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Staples Mill Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
