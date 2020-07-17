All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 108 Koch Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
108 Koch Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

108 Koch Ave

108 Koch Avenue · (804) 203-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

108 Koch Avenue, Henrico County, VA 23223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1171 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A gorgeous home located in the Windsor Place neighborhood. This one level home offers approximately 1171 finished square feet, four bedrooms, one full and one half bath, living, family room and office, rear deck and detached two car garage. Beautiful layout with lots of privacy. Don't Miss this opportunity.

Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.

Non-smoking only and available for viewings Now! Please go to PMIRichmond.com to schedule a viewing.

PMI Richmond
4860 Cox Rd Suite 200, Glen Allen, VA 23060, USA
Tel: (804) 203-0484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Koch Ave have any available units?
108 Koch Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 108 Koch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 Koch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Koch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Koch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 108 Koch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 108 Koch Ave offers parking.
Does 108 Koch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Koch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Koch Ave have a pool?
No, 108 Koch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 Koch Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 Koch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Koch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Koch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Koch Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Koch Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 108 Koch Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd
Tuckahoe, VA 23238
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln
Short Pump, VA 23233
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St
Dumbarton, VA 23228
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way
Richmond, VA 23226
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr
Innsbrook, VA 23060
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct
Richmond, VA 23294
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir
Sandston, VA 23150
Laurel Pines
4123 E Wood Harbor Ct
Richmond, VA 23231

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity