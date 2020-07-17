108 Koch Ave

Amenities

A gorgeous home located in the Windsor Place neighborhood. This one level home offers approximately 1171 finished square feet, four bedrooms, one full and one half bath, living, family room and office, rear deck and detached two car garage. Beautiful layout with lots of privacy. Don't Miss this opportunity.



Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program: Residents breathe easy with smart amenities like air filters conveniently delivered to their doorstep. Compared to other similar properties, our tenants experience an average annual savings of $280 dollars in utility and maintenance expenses, before other benefits.



Non-smoking only and available for viewings Now! Please go to PMIRichmond.com to schedule a viewing.



