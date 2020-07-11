/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 AM
25 Apartments for rent in Petersburg, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
6 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Summit Pointe
523 Summit St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$649
Petersburgs newest renovation is here! Spacious apartments located in beautiful community with tons of courtyards! Minutes from I-85 & I-95, Ft.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
113 Seaboard Street
113 Seaboard Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$750
816 sqft
113 Seaboard Street, Petersburg - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offers many upgrades; spacious LR, working kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator, microhood & laundry closet equipped w/ washer & dryer for conv.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
143 Elm Street
143 Elm Street, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE AVAILABLE NOW IN PETERSBURG - New Remodeled 2 bedroom (possible 3rd), 1 bath home with eat in kitchen including stove and refrigerator, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, but not guaranteed (owner will not
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
38 Edmonds Ave
38 Edmonds Avenue, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1616 sqft
Brick 4 Bedroom and 2 1/2 Baths - Rancher- Cool Spring Gardens - Come See this Lovely 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath Rancher with Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout and New Paint.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1551 Mt. Vernon Street
1551 Mount Vernon Street, Petersburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
- SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. This unit has four bedrooms, two and one-half bath and comes equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. It has gas heat and central air. It will not accept pets or vouchers.
Results within 5 miles of Petersburg
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 02:07pm
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7101 Courthouse Road
7101 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1250 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Petersburg
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Chesterfield Gardens
2260 Golden Garden Cir, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from I-95, I-295 and highway 288 for shopping and dining. Community features 24 hour gym, parking, tennis court and Google fiber connection. New construction!
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Park at Village Green
3544 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
846 sqft
Nearby West Hundred Road provides all the shopping and dining options residents of this community could need. Amenities include garage parking, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Apartments are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2342 Buena Vista Blvd
2342 Buena Vista Boulevard, Chester, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Reserve this home today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond 4 bedroom 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1107 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Enon
1601 River Rock Road 203
1601 River Rock Road, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments ! - Property Id: 270289 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
