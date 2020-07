Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring a spacious master suite with jetted tub and balcony to enjoy the summer breeze. Imagine your morning coffee on that balcony! In the winter, warm up in the living room next to the gas fireplace. In the kitchen, you will find stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counters. Located in an ideal area - close to military bases, shops, entertainment, and more! Apply at rentingpeninsula.com