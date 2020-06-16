All apartments in Hampton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

14 Pacific Drive

14 Pacific Drive · (757) 827-1300
Location

14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 Pacific Drive · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking. Conveniently located near military bases, hospitals, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, I-64, walking trails, golf course, Hampton Roads Center Parkway and much more! Conveniently located in the community near clubhouse with large swimming pool. Hurry, this 1st floor condo won't last!

For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5602.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5516217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Pacific Drive have any available units?
14 Pacific Drive has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Pacific Drive have?
Some of 14 Pacific Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Pacific Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Pacific Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Pacific Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Pacific Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton.
Does 14 Pacific Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Pacific Drive does offer parking.
Does 14 Pacific Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Pacific Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Pacific Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14 Pacific Drive has a pool.
Does 14 Pacific Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Pacific Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Pacific Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Pacific Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
