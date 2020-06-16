Amenities

14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking. Conveniently located near military bases, hospitals, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, I-64, walking trails, golf course, Hampton Roads Center Parkway and much more! Conveniently located in the community near clubhouse with large swimming pool. Hurry, this 1st floor condo won't last!



For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-913-5602.



No Pets Allowed



