Buckroe Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Buckroe Pointe

17 Ranalet Dr · (757) 378-0961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Tour and apply the same day and we will waive the admin fee. Must apply by July 15! Restrictions apply.
Location

17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA 23664
Buckroe Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Buckroe Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Energy. Strong Community. Historic Location.
You’ll find it all here.

Winner of the Best Housing Preservation and Revitalization Award in 2017

Be part of our transformation with a bright, new townhome in an inspirational, renewed neighborhood

Take a Virtual Tour Now!

Newly Renovated Apartment Townhomes in Hampton, VA

Buckroe Pointe Townhomes feature completely renovated 1, 2, & 3 bedroom townhomes in the heart of Hampton, Virginia, located in the desirable Fox Hill community. At Buckroe Pointe Townhomes, you are only five minutes from the historic Buckroe Beach waterfront and the Salt Ponds Marina. You’re also only a short drive to Peninsula Town Center, Northrup Grumman, Hampton City Hall, Langley Air Force Base and Hampton University.

Living at Buckroe Pointe Townhomes gives you the privacy of townhome living with all the added benefits of new community amenities such as a Resident Clubhouse with a fully equipped kitchen, reading library and lounge, and a business center

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Buckroe Pointe have any available units?
Buckroe Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, VA.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does Buckroe Pointe have?
Some of Buckroe Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Buckroe Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Buckroe Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Tour and apply the same day and we will waive the admin fee. Must apply by July 15! Restrictions apply.
Is Buckroe Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Buckroe Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Buckroe Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Buckroe Pointe offers parking.
Does Buckroe Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Buckroe Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Buckroe Pointe have a pool?
No, Buckroe Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Buckroe Pointe have accessible units?
No, Buckroe Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Buckroe Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Buckroe Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
