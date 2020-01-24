All apartments in Hampton
121 Marcella Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:21 AM

121 Marcella Road

121 Marcella Road · (757) 868-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Marcella Road, Hampton, VA 23666
Coliseum Central

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in Hampton, VA? This tri-level home offers over 2,000 sqft of living space. There is a huge master bedroom downstairs with a full bath. The utility room is located there as well and has tons of storage. The kitchen is ideal with plenty of cabinets and counter space and you will love the lighting. It leads to the dining area that overlooks the wood deck and huge fenced backyard. The living room is beautiful with an inset wood bookcase surrounding the fireplace, not to mention the windows. The upstairs has 3 large bedrooms and another full bath. If you need storage, this home offers a walk in closet and 2 storage sheds. The location is near to Langley AFB, interstates, shopping, schools and lots of recreation. Some pets welcome. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Marcella Road have any available units?
121 Marcella Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hampton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hampton Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Marcella Road have?
Some of 121 Marcella Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Marcella Road currently offering any rent specials?
121 Marcella Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Marcella Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Marcella Road is pet friendly.
Does 121 Marcella Road offer parking?
Yes, 121 Marcella Road does offer parking.
Does 121 Marcella Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Marcella Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Marcella Road have a pool?
No, 121 Marcella Road does not have a pool.
Does 121 Marcella Road have accessible units?
No, 121 Marcella Road does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Marcella Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Marcella Road has units with dishwashers.
