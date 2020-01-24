121 Marcella Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Looking for a 4 bedroom home in Hampton, VA? This tri-level home offers over 2,000 sqft of living space. There is a huge master bedroom downstairs with a full bath. The utility room is located there as well and has tons of storage. The kitchen is ideal with plenty of cabinets and counter space and you will love the lighting. It leads to the dining area that overlooks the wood deck and huge fenced backyard. The living room is beautiful with an inset wood bookcase surrounding the fireplace, not to mention the windows. The upstairs has 3 large bedrooms and another full bath. If you need storage, this home offers a walk in closet and 2 storage sheds. The location is near to Langley AFB, interstates, shopping, schools and lots of recreation. Some pets welcome. This home is a must see!