1 Meadow Ln

Spacious 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bathroom home on a corner lot offering 2,249 square feet of living space. This home features gas heat, central air, tankless water heater, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, washer and dryer, master bath, back deck, 2 car garage, fenced yard, storage shed. Pet friendly. This home does not participate in the section 8 housing program. Coming soon! Available for viewings July 13th, please sign up for the waitlist to be notified as soon as the home is ready!



*SCAMS ARE PREVALENT IN THE AREA, PLEASE ONLY CONTACT OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY FOR QUESTIONS**



*WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST**