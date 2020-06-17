701 CAROLINE STREET

Amenities

The Virginia House, circa 1776 brimming with character but updated to offer all the modern conveniences you depend on. The lower level presents an amazing separate work from home office space or In-Law Suite. Pull into the gated private rear courtyard offering plenty of parking, privacy and a 2 car garage. Inside you will find formal dining and living rooms, kitchen with breakfast/sunroom leading to rear deck, stunning hardwoods, F/P mantels and custom trim throughout . The master bedroom suite has a separate sitting room, walk-in closet, soaker tub & separate shower. There is a second master bedroom with en-suite 4 piece bath. The top level offers 2 more generously sized bedrooms and full bath. The home has 4 separate HVAC zones, geothermal heating/cooling and an elevator. Over 6,000 sq. ft. located in the very heart of historic downtown Fredericksburg, just blocks from the VRE. Approved tenants must have 700+ credit score. Small dogs considered on case by case basis. Available now.