Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:42 PM

701 CAROLINE STREET

701 Caroline Street · (804) 363-4613
Location

701 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Downtown Fredericksburg

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
The Virginia House, circa 1776 brimming with character but updated to offer all the modern conveniences you depend on. The lower level presents an amazing separate work from home office space or In-Law Suite. Pull into the gated private rear courtyard offering plenty of parking, privacy and a 2 car garage. Inside you will find formal dining and living rooms, kitchen with breakfast/sunroom leading to rear deck, stunning hardwoods, F/P mantels and custom trim throughout . The master bedroom suite has a separate sitting room, walk-in closet, soaker tub & separate shower. There is a second master bedroom with en-suite 4 piece bath. The top level offers 2 more generously sized bedrooms and full bath. The home has 4 separate HVAC zones, geothermal heating/cooling and an elevator. Over 6,000 sq. ft. located in the very heart of historic downtown Fredericksburg, just blocks from the VRE. Approved tenants must have 700+ credit score. Small dogs considered on case by case basis. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 CAROLINE STREET have any available units?
701 CAROLINE STREET has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 CAROLINE STREET have?
Some of 701 CAROLINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 CAROLINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
701 CAROLINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 CAROLINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 CAROLINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 701 CAROLINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 701 CAROLINE STREET does offer parking.
Does 701 CAROLINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 CAROLINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 CAROLINE STREET have a pool?
No, 701 CAROLINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 701 CAROLINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 701 CAROLINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 701 CAROLINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 CAROLINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
