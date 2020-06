6639 ELK PARK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, COZY , 2 LEVEL, END TOWNHOME WITH 4BRS, 2.5 BATHS WITH RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING NEW: PAINT, LIGHTING, GRANITE TOPS, UPGRADED MAIN LEVEL FLOORING, RECESSED LIGHTS, CEILING FANS, STEEL APPLIANCE... TRADITIONAL MAIN LEVEL OFFERS EAT IN KITCHEN W UPDATES, OPEN DINING ROOM/LIVING THAT BOASTS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH MANTLE AND SLIDING GLASS DOOR THAT OPENS TO LARGE, FENCED BACKYARD! UPPER LEVEL OFFERS 4BRS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS! 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES PLUS ADDITIONAL STREET PARKING BEHIND HOUSE. NEARBY COMMUNITY POOL! BACKYARD HUGE PATIO AND SHED W GATE TO REAR! 2 SEPARATE CHECKS REQUIRED 1 MONTHS RENT PAYABLE TO WEICHERT (CASHIERS OR CERTIFIED) AND $50 APPLICATION FEE, CONTACT LISTER. NO SMOKERS OR PETS