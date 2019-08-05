All apartments in Franconia
Find more places like 6337 MILLER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franconia, VA
/
6337 MILLER DRIVE
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

6337 MILLER DRIVE

6337 Miller Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franconia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6337 Miller Drive, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Back on the market. Super opportunity to rent a 3/4BR 2BA house in the Kingstowne area. This home offers hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. FOR SHOWINGS AND INFORMATION CALL ANASTASIA ROZE 703-859-0481. The MBR offers almost new shower bath. New heat pump (2018). Double pane windows with screens. There is a laundry room, bonus room (4th bedroom) and enclosed porch in addition to the 3 bedrooms. The large, level lot offers privacy and plenty of room to play. There is a large shed on the property. Residents will enjoy the great location, close to Springfield/Franconia Metro, Mancherster Lakes Shopping Center, Kingstowne Shopping Center and Springfield Town Center. The local Lane ES and Hayfield MS/HS are popular Fairfax county schools. 1 or 2 small pets OK with deposit. (Yard is not fenced.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 MILLER DRIVE have any available units?
6337 MILLER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 6337 MILLER DRIVE have?
Some of 6337 MILLER DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 MILLER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6337 MILLER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 MILLER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6337 MILLER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6337 MILLER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6337 MILLER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6337 MILLER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 MILLER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 MILLER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6337 MILLER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6337 MILLER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6337 MILLER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 MILLER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 MILLER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6337 MILLER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6337 MILLER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 3 Bedrooms
Franconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America