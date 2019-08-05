6337 MILLER DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Back on the market. Super opportunity to rent a 3/4BR 2BA house in the Kingstowne area. This home offers hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. FOR SHOWINGS AND INFORMATION CALL ANASTASIA ROZE 703-859-0481. The MBR offers almost new shower bath. New heat pump (2018). Double pane windows with screens. There is a laundry room, bonus room (4th bedroom) and enclosed porch in addition to the 3 bedrooms. The large, level lot offers privacy and plenty of room to play. There is a large shed on the property. Residents will enjoy the great location, close to Springfield/Franconia Metro, Mancherster Lakes Shopping Center, Kingstowne Shopping Center and Springfield Town Center. The local Lane ES and Hayfield MS/HS are popular Fairfax county schools. 1 or 2 small pets OK with deposit. (Yard is not fenced.)