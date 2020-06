Amenities

Great 3 level End Unit TH in Van Dorn Village. 3BR, 2.5BA. Pergo on main level, incl. kitchen! Blinds on the windows. Lower Level recreation room has a door to the rear fenced yard. Close to Kingstown shopping, Van Dorn Metro & Beltway. Washer/Dryer in utility room. Don't wait! Lawn care is included in the rent. Initial lawn sprucing up has begun, and should be completed in a week or two.