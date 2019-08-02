6057 ESSEX HOUSE SQUARE

Amenities

Enjoy the space and versatility of this 2-bedroom, 2-bath garden-style condo in Alexandria. Living room features a dramatic cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and a striking wooden spiral staircase leading to the loft space above (complete with built-in shelving, a perfect retreat for a home office or daybed). Balcony can be accessed from living room and bedrooms. Versatile gourmet kitchen. Bathroom renovated in past few years. Large master suite. Unit comes with one reserved parking space. Full use of community pool, gym, playground and tennis. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. No smoking. Pets case-by-case, limit one and size restrictions. Available Aug. 7. Apply online at www.PeakeInc.com. $50 per person application fee, *non-refundable*.