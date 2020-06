Amenities

Wonderfully updated 3BR home! The property has an updated kitchen and hardwood floors throughout entire home with high ceiling living room.~ Two full newly renovated bathrooms and newer washer dryer/ refrigerator. The home sits on a large level with huge backyard.~ This property is steps away from commuter bus lines and near Washington DC, Fort Belvoir and Metro Stations. Please have own agent to view property.