apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:47 PM
164 Apartments for rent in Fort Hunt, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1258 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8517 CYRUS PLACE
8517 Cyrus Place, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2150 sqft
This home is so popular it always rents before we get new photos. Photos are 6 years old, but the home will be painted and ready for you! Charming Waynewood split level just steps from the pool and school.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
1112 GLADSTONE PL
1112 Gladstone Place, Fort Hunt, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, location: Close to Ft. Belvoir. Easy commute to Pentagon/DC via car or express bus. Reasonable drive to Huntington Metro station with parking. Close to the bike/walk/run path along the Pentagon.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
7408 ADMIRAL DRIVE
7408 Admiral Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
5360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7408 ADMIRAL DRIVE in Fort Hunt. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8102 WINGFIELD PLACE
8102 Wingfield Place, Fort Hunt, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rambler/cottage feel in this charming home has large common spaces that are freshly redone in so many ways. A new carpet is in the family room...other floors are all sparkling hardwoods.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Hunt
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
156 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3202 NORWICH TERRACE
3202 Norwich Terrace, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
2778 sqft
Stunning 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath all Brick Colonial SF on Cul-de-Sac w/stunning backyard custom plantings/very private.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8405 BOUND BROOK LANE
8405 Bound Brook Lane, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2065 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level colonial with a carport and stunning kitchen addition that creates a charming breakfast room overlooking the scenic backyard. Screened back porch off the addition. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8318 ORANGE COURT
8318 Orange Court, Mount Vernon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2570 sqft
Beautiful colonial with three finished levels and large carport in historic Mt. Vernon with lovely screened in porch off family room. Fireplace in living room. Newer kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, deck off porch, large corner lot.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
8630 WOODWARD AVENUE
8630 Woodward Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
2296 sqft
This spacious home is in the beautiful Mount Vernon area only a short distance from the Historic Home of George Washington. The main entrance walks into a spacious foyer with a grand staircase.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Hunt
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
27 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
31 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
41 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,625
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
19 Units Available
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
42 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
25 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,897
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
19 Units Available
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
4 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,626
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1049 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,803
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
22 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
32 Units Available
Del Ray
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
