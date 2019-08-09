All apartments in Fort Hunt
2321 WITTINGTON BLVD
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

2321 WITTINGTON BLVD

2321 Wittington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Wittington Boulevard, Fort Hunt, VA 22308
Fort Hunt

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful colonial home with 2 car garage on great street in popular Stratford Landing. Many renovations and upgrades to include gorgeous kitchen & master bath. Full bath on lower level almost brand new & fabulous. Very close to elementary (.1 mi to pathway) & middle schools. Lovely landscaped yard. Short distance away is Little Hunting Creek w/ tranquil views. Please apply at www.LongandFoster.com search VAFX107727 Application fee is $55 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

