2321 WITTINGTON BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful colonial home with 2 car garage on great street in popular Stratford Landing. Many renovations and upgrades to include gorgeous kitchen & master bath. Full bath on lower level almost brand new & fabulous. Very close to elementary (.1 mi to pathway) & middle schools. Lovely landscaped yard. Short distance away is Little Hunting Creek w/ tranquil views. Please apply at www.LongandFoster.com search VAFX107727 Application fee is $55 per person