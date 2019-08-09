2321 WITTINGTON BLVD

2321 Wittington Boulevard, Fort Hunt, VA 22308 Fort Hunt
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful colonial home with 2 car garage on great street in popular Stratford Landing. Many renovations and upgrades to include gorgeous kitchen & master bath. Full bath on lower level almost brand new & fabulous. Very close to elementary (.1 mi to pathway) & middle schools. Lovely landscaped yard. Short distance away is Little Hunting Creek w/ tranquil views. Please apply at www.LongandFoster.com search VAFX107727 Application fee is $55 per person
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
